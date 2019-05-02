EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — A man who went missing from an Orangeburg County assisted living facility Tuesday morning has been found safe, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Curtis Johnson Wilson, 57, was reported missing from the Pharis Care Facility in Eutawville Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

Deputies say Wilson was found Tuesday afternoon, and appears to be in good condition. However, authorities are transporting him to a local medical center to be checked after having spent the night outside.

Orangeburg County deputies thanked the public for their help to locate Mr. Wilson.