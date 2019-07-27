ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an endangered missing person last seen earlier this week.

“It’s imperative we locate this individual soon,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There are several medical issues we’re concerned about as well as the time this person has been missing.”

Willie Lee Pinckney, 63, was last seen on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Eastwood Circle, which located in a residential area off Belleville Road about four miles north of Orangeburg.

Pinckney is said to have been wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes.

The sheriff said Pinckney stands about 5-7 and weighs around 150 lbs.

If anyone has seen or has information on Pinckney’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.