ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg man with dementia went missing Saturday afternoon.

Harley Smoak Jr, 82, has dementia and was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Longwood Plantation (Longwood Dr and Columbia Rd).

According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, he was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a blue pajama shirt, and beige shoes. Any information please call 803-534-2812.