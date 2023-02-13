Missing Orangeburg woman considered endangered

Deputies say 66-year-old Dorris Brown walked away from her home on Hickson Drive, off Highway 601, about a mile north of I-26.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who is considered endangered.

Deputies say 66-year-old Dorris Brown walked away from her Hickson Drive home. Hickson Drive is located off Highway 601 about a mile north of I-26.

Brown is said to stand around 5'1" and weigh around 210 pounds. She is believed to be wearing camouflage shorts and a black hoodie.

She is considered endangered due to medical issues.

If you see Brown of have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office 803-534-3550 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: