6-month-old in West Memphis found safe, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Update: According to Arkansas State Police, the child has been found safe.

Rodney McClanton and Miracle Auimatagi have been arrested for Interference with Court-Ordered Custody.

According to the Arkansas State Police, officers are searching for 6-month old Majesty McClanton.

She was reported missing on June 23. Police say she was abducted by her parents during a supervised DHS visit.

The child may be traveling in a 2015 White Nissan Altima with 27-year-old Rodney McClanton or 21-year-old Miracle Auimatagi.