Missing South Carolina woman last seen last weekend

PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who is considered endangered.
Deputies say 43-year-old Tia Sharee Alston of Piedmont last spoke to family members on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was last seen at a motel on Highway 153 in Piedmont that same day.
Officials say Alston, who may be in an altered mental state, is likely traveling in a black, 2016 Nissan Versa with South Carolina license plate number STR800.
Alston, who has brown eyes and short black hair, stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rust colored shirt and tennis shoes.
If you have seen Alston or have any information as to her whereabouts you are asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4444 and reference case no. 2021-37089.