Deputies say 70-year-old Robert Robinson has been found safe and has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a man with a medical condition who was reported missing has been found safe and has been taken back to the hospital to be evaluated.

70-year-old Robert Robinson had last been seen in his hospital room at Providence Health-Northeast Hospital around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, according to deputies.