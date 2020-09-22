Missing Richland County man has medical condition, requires medication

48-year-old William Adamson, who was last seen on September 15, has a medical condition which requires medication.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man who requires medication.

48-year-old William Adamson was last seen at his Hopkins home on the morning of September 15. He hasn’t had any contact with his family since then, which his family says is not typical of him.

Adamson has a medical condition which requires medication that he does not have with him.

Adamson, who is bald with brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 130 pounds.