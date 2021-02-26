Missing elderly man in Richland County foun safe

Deputies say the 70-year-old went missing Friday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching a missing elderly man.

According to deputies, 70-year-old Wayne Harris was last seen at 4:37 a.m., Friday, February 26 at Manor Assistance Living Facility off of Polo road.

He has grey hair, a grey beard and was last seen wearing brown pants, a black puffy jacket.

Deputies say Harris has a medical condition and needs to be located soon.