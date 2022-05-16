x
Missing Richland County woman last seen a week ago

Deputies say Alisa Wood, who was last seen on May 9 on Cactus Drive, has medical conditions that require medication.
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen a week ago. 

38-year-old Alisa Wood was last seen at a home on Cactus Drive in Columbia on May 9, according to deputies. It is not known what she was last seen wearing. 

Deputies say Wood has medical conditions that require medication. Having been without her medications for an extended period of time now, deputies believe that she may be in danger.

Wood is known to ride a bike around the area.

If you see Wood or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact 911 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

