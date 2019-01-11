COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

John Scott, 25, was last seen on October 16 at his home in Northeast Richland County around 6 a.m.

According to law enforcement, Scott has a medical condition and needs medication. He is described as a white man, standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has a beard and his eyes are hazel.

Anyone who may have seen Scott or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 803-576-3000.