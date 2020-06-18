SC teen missing, doesn't have her cell phone to contact people

According to the department, Simmons has runaway from home before and could be in the Mount Pleasant area.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A 16-year-old from Charleston has been reported missing and possibly in the Mount Pleasant area.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Cierra Simmons, 16, was reported missing by her mother and was last seen on June 15 around 11:30 a.m. from James Island.

