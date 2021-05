Tonya Henry, 17, was last seen on May 4 walking away from her home on Pencreek Road.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen who was last seen walking away from her Saluda home on Tuesday.

Tonya Henry, 17, was last seen on May 4 walking away from her home on Pencreek Road in Saluda.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, please contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at 864-445-2112.