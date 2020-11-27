Missing SC 13-year-old last seen on Thanksgiving

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson City Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old that was last seen on Thanksgiving.

Kentarious C., 13, was last seen on November 26, Thanksgiving day, at the Belton Woods Apartment Complex in Anderson. He is 5'5" and 120 pounds, according to the Aiken City Police Department. He is considered a runaway at this time, according to the department.