Missing SC 9-year-old last seen Saturday morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 9-year-old who was last seen in Travelers Rest, SC around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Devin Fry, 9, was last seen at 302 Dean Williams Road, Travelers Rest, SC, around 10:12 a.m. according to the report.

Devin was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a blue backpack.

Deputies and Search and Rescue are searching for Devin and are asking for anyone who sees him to call 911 and maintain sight of him if safe to do so.