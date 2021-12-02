Missing SC adult, possibly vulnerable, last seen Tuesday

Mustafa is possibly a vulnerable adult, does not have a cell phone, and left his residence on foot according to CPD.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man, possibly a vulnerable adult according to the department.

Mustafa Hassan was reported missing by his parents, and was last seen on Feb. 9.

According to the report he was seen leaving his residence wearing a beige striped t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Mustafa is possibly a vulnerable adult, does not have a cell phone, and left his residence on foot according to CPD.

He is known to frequent local gas stations, but does not have any friends in the Charleston area, according to CPD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.