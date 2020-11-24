x
Missing SC man considered endangered, police say

The man was last seen driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with South Carolina plate TEN-313.
Credit: HCPD
Joshua Coker

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man who was last seen on November 24. 

According to HCPD, Joshua Coker, 31, was last seen Nov. 24. 2020, driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with South Carolina plate TEN-313. According to law enforcement, he is considered missing and endangered. 

At the time, he was wearing blue work pants and a dark hoodie. He has dark hair and eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding Coker’s current whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

