Missing SC man considered endangered, police say

The man was last seen driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with South Carolina plate TEN-313.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man who was last seen on November 24.

According to HCPD, Joshua Coker, 31, was last seen Nov. 24. 2020, driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with South Carolina plate TEN-313. According to law enforcement, he is considered missing and endangered.

At the time, he was wearing blue work pants and a dark hoodie. He has dark hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Coker’s current whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.