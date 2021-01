Jimmy Ray Ashley, 76, has dementia and was last seen around 1:55 p.m. Saturday, according to the report.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 76-year-old who was last seen Saturday afternoon and has dementia.

He was last seen on on Harbor Crest Drive in Waterloo wearing a gray t-shirt and blue checkered pants. If you see him, call 911.