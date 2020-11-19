Missing SC man has medical condition, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen on Wednesday and has a medical issue that requires attention.

Charles Reeder was last seen on Hardscrabble Road at the SC State Federal Credit Union on Wednesday, November 18 around 10:30 a.m., according to RCSD.

According to law enforcement, he could be driving his black 2005 Pontiac Vibe, with SC tag QHL359 with a dent in the driver’s side door.



Reeder is described as a 5’11, 140lb light skin black man and is wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and black shoes. Reeder has a medical condition that requires attention.



Anyone who sees him or know of his whereabouts should dial 911 immediately.