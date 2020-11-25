x
Missing SC man has PTSD, needs his medication

Nicholas Howard was last seen on Monday evening, walking away from a relative's house on Kingsbury Drive in Sumter.
Credit: SCSO

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person last seen walking out of a relative's home. 

Nicholas Howard, 28, was last seen on the evening of Monday, November 23, walking away from a relative's house on Kingsbury Drive.

According to law enforcement, Howard has severe PTSD and is not taking his medication. 

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red/burgundy and black t-shirt with white lettering and brown sandals, according to the report.

Credit: SCSO

Howard is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 250 pounds with tattoos on both arms and his left leg. He was carrying a black duffle bag and a Michael Jordan shoebox.

Anyone who knows of Nicholas Howard's whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Dellinger at (803) 934-6369 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC.

