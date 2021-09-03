Missing Columbia man's car found on I-77

Vernon Williams, 59, was last seen on March 5, according to law enforcement he has medical conditions that require he be found quickly.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing man after his vehicle was found on Interstate 77 late last week.

According to RCSD, Vernon Williams, 59, was last seen on March 5. The vehicle he was driving was located on I-77 near mile marker four, according to law enforcement.

He has a bald head, brown eyes and is, 5’11, 205lbs. He may be wearing blue jeans. According to RCSD, Williams has medical conditions that make it very important to locate him in a timely manner.

Anyone with information about Mr. Williams whereabouts is asked to call RCSD at (803) 576-3000.