Missing SC man may be at medical risk, officials say

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing man who was last seen on February 4.

Ronnie Louis Cummings, 62, was last seen in the 300 block of Morgan Street in Aiken on February 4.

According to the report, Cummings may be at risk due to medical conditions.

He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr. Cummings is asked to contact Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.