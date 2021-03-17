Missing South Carolina man with special needs last seen Tuesday

Family members say 20-year-old David Julius Peterson has intellectual disabilities and ADHD.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Florence County man with special needs.

20-year-old David Julius Peterson was last seen at approximately 11:00 p.m. on March 16, 2021 at his Florence home. Peterson stands approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs approximately 260 pounds with a muscular build, according to police.

Peterson was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and camp shoes. According to family members, Peterson suffers from intellectual disabilities and ADHD.

If you see Peterson or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 360, or "Submit-A­ Tip" on the FCSO free app for Apple and Android devices.