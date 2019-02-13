BEAUFORT, S.C. — The sheriff's office of Beaufort County, South Carolina, say the body of a man reported missing this month has been found "partially skeletonized" in a marsh near Lady's Island Airport.

The Island Packet reports county Deputy Coroner David Ott said Tuesday that the body is that of 54-year-old Joseph Gardner Jr. The sheriff's office says the body was found Feb. 3 by relatives of Ott who were searching for him. He had been reported missing that same day, though he was last seen by relatives in December.

A police report says relatives told officers that an acquaintance of Ott had said the man had gone to Florida with a girlfriend. The newspaper says family members recently became suspicious of the story due to a lack of contact with Ott.