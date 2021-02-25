x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Missing SC teen believed to be in Charleston area

She was last seen wearing a black baggy shirt, black pants, and carrying a black backpack. She is believed to be in the Charleston area.
Credit: CPD

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Police Department are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Feb. 24. 

Jasmine Natalie Hiers, 16, was reported missing Thursday after being seen by her family on Wednesday around 8 p.m. at her residence, according to the report.

She was last seen wearing a black baggy shirt, black pants, and carrying a black backpack. She is believed to be in the Charleston area. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts please call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.

Credit: CPD

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES: 

921 confirmed new cases reported, 939 hospitalizations in SC due to COVID-19

Atlanta Police canvass for clues today in killing of 12-year-old boy

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, two of singer's French bulldogs stolen