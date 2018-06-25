An endangered teen from South Carolina is thought to be in East Tennessee.

15-year-old Kyle Ford has been missing since last Saturday (June 16, 2018), when he was in Easley, South Carolina.

Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children (CFSI), a non-profit organization, reported Kyle missing and believes he is in the area.

CFSI lists Ford as five-foot-seven and 110 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hairs.

Anyone with information should call the Anderson County (SC) at 864-332-5453 or CFSI's number at 512-887-3519.

"He is a beloved son whose friends and family members are pleading with the public to help bring him home," the non-profit said in a news release.

