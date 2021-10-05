Missing South Carolina teen last seen a week ago

Deputies say 16-year-old Markayla Cheek was last seen in the Carlisle community on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen last seen a week ago.

Deputies say 16-year-old Markayla Cheek was last seen in the Carlisle community on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Officials say Cheek, who has short curly black hair, stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds

If you see Cheek of have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Investigator Roxie Belue at (864) 466-6569 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 429-1611.