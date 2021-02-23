Missing SC teen last seen Feb. 18

According to law enforcement, the teen is not in possession of electronic communication, and is not believed to be in danger.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The City of Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing teen who was last seen last week.

Jaden Couchman, 16, was reported missing by her sister. According to law enforcement, she was last seen on Feb. 18 at 9 p.m.

Couchman is not in possession of electronic communication, and is not believed to be in danger or in need of immediate medical assistance, CPD says.

According to law enforcement, Couchman has changed her hair style and now has curly dark blue and purple hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts please call the on duty CPD Central Detective 843-743-7200.