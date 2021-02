According to the report, Tatiana Ortiz left her residence on Boswell Court around 11 p.m. on Feb. 9 and has not been seen since.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager who ran away from home Tuesday night.

Anyone who sees her or has information regarding her whereabouts should call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.