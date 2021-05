According to CPD, Dejanae Cierra Simmons, 17, was reported missing by her mother who last saw her approximately two weeks ago.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old who left home about two weeks ago.

Simmons was in communication with her family until May 6, when she was reported missing.

Anyone with information about Simmons should call CPD at 843-743-7200.