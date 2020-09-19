x
Missing SC teen may be in Myrtle Beach area, needs medication

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen who was last seen almost a week ago. 

Johnasia Blake, 16, was last seen by her mother at their residence on Thistledown Drive at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 13. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and denim shorts. 

Blake may be in the Myrtle Beach area. According to the report, she has contacted her mother but has not returned home.  

Blake is on medication but has not been taking it, according to the report. 

She is 5'3", about 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone who sees Johnasia Blake or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

