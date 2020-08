Jaylynn Starr McClain, 15, went missing from the Wolf Pond area of Pageland on August 15 around 2 p.m.

PAGELAND, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen who was last seen on nearly a week ago.

If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call the sheriff's office, 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838, or the CCSO tip line at 843-287-8072.