CHARLESTON, S.C. — The City of Charleston Police Department is looking for Celia Sweeney, 28, that is considered endangered.

According to the department, Sweeney is considered to be endangered and is believed to be with her vehicle, which is a 2003 blue Audi A4, tag 8VD510-MA.

The vehicle was last seen near 1001 Westchase Dr. Charleston, SC.

Anyone with information should contact Consolidated Dispatch (843-743-7200) or CrimeStoppers (843-554-1111).

The image below is the make and model of the vehicle Sweeney is believed to be with.

Charleston Police Department