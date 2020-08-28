Missing SC woman got lost while driving back from Texas

According to law enforcement her last known location was near Catawba, NC. She was driving a black 2014 Hyundai Elantra with SC plate SQK202.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was driving back from Texas.

Michele Boucher, 53, was driving back from Texas after helping her daughter move when her daughter lost communication with her, according to law enforcement.

Boucher last spoke to her daughter on August 27, 2020, at 3:00 pm, where she advised she was lost. Boucher's last location was possibly in the Catawba, NC area.

She was driving a black 2014 Hyundai Elantra with SC plate SQK202.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, call 803-628-3059.

