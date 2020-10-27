Missing SC woman last seen in February

According to law enforcement, Tonisha Alao has not been in contact with her family since February.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen in February.

According to law enforcement,Tonisha Beatrica Alao, 37, is homeless and was last seen on February 9, 2020 at 3841 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston, SC.

According to the report, Alao frequents One80 Place Homeless Shelter located at 35 Walnut St, Charleston, SC. She has not made contact with her family since February.

She has a tattoo on her chest with the word “Bubbles”, the word “Armani” tattooed on her lower left arm, and has pictures of stars and butterflies tattooed on her right arm.

She has red hair, brown eyes, and is 5' 5" according to CPD.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, please call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.