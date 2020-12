Chanyce McCullough, 23, was last seen on Dec. 11 at 389 Alexander Store Road in Lee County.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen Friday.

Chanyce McCullough, 23, was last seen on Dec. 11 at 389 Alexander Store Road in Lee County.

According to law enforcement, she has medication that she needs to take daily.

Anyone wit information about her should call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 803-484-5353.