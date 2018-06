Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies say a woman who went missing in the area has been located, and is safe.

Rachel King Alston, 63, was reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday at a home on McBee Highway around 7:30 p.m. Officers believed she walked away from her home, but were unsure where she was headed.

Deputies say she suffers from several medical conditions, and is currently being checked out at a local hospital.

