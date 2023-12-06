x
Search underway for solider missing from Fort Jackson, officials say

The candidate was taking part in a land navigation course, according to officials, who say he may now be off post.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A search is underway for a soldier missing from Fort Jackson, according to post officials. 

Staff Sgt. Jamie Contreras, a drill sergeant candidate, was taking part in a land navigation course and never returned, according to Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly. Officials say he began routine land navigation at 10 a.m. and was expected to be back by around 1 p.m. 

Kelly said Contreras is a 40-year-old Hispanic man, who should be in uniform.

Officials with Fort Jackson and the Richland County Sheriff's Office are searching for Contreras. 

If you see Contreras or have any information that may be helpful in finding him, you asked to call the Fort Jackson Department of Emergency Services at (803) 751-3113

