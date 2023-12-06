Search underway for solider missing from Fort Jackson, officials say

The candidate was taking part in a land navigation course, according to officials, who say he may now be off post.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A search is underway for a soldier missing from Fort Jackson, according to post officials.

Staff Sgt. Jamie Contreras, a drill sergeant candidate, was taking part in a land navigation course and never returned, according to Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly. Officials say he began routine land navigation at 10 a.m. and was expected to be back by around 1 p.m.

Kelly said Contreras is a 40-year-old Hispanic man, who should be in uniform.

Officials with Fort Jackson and the Richland County Sheriff's Office are searching for Contreras.