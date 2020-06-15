GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Archie Dennis, who is missing from the Willow Glen Academy in Greeleyville, was last seen on Sunday. Deputies say they believe his mother, Shelly Smith, picked him up and may be hiding him but has no custodial rights.

Dennis has brown hair, black hair, stands 5;3" and weighs around 97 pounds.

If you see Dennis and or Smith or have any information as to their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office at (803) 435-4414.