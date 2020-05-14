ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

13-year-old Kentarius Curry was last seen on Wednesday at Belton Woods Apartment Complex on Clarke Lane in Anderson.

Police say Curry is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weights around 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a black T-shirt, and carrying a red bookbag.

If you see Curry or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Kreig Marzolf at (864)231-2249 or kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com and reference to case # 20-25138.