Missing SC man may have medical issues, last seen Wednesday morning

Cannon Richardson, 23, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at 1135 Gregg Hwy. in Aiken.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Cannon Richardson, 23, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at 1135 Gregg Hwy. according to law enforcement.

He was wearing a long sleeve, blue pullover and khaki pants. He has curly, black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07” tall, weighs 185 lbs and wears glasses.

According to Aiken DPS, he may have medical issues.

Mr. Richardson is 23 years old, but has diminished mental capacity. Anyone with information on Mr. Richardson’s whereabouts should call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620.