Missing South Carolina boy last seen at bus stop in Myrtle Beach

Officers say he was last seen leaving a bus stop with an unknown person.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen leaving a school bus stop.

Officers say Sady Hernandez, 12, was at a school bus stop near Andover Drive off of Glenns Bay Road near Myrtle Beach. They say he left the bus stop with an unknown individual driving a silver or grey truck.

The last known direction of the vehicle was not immediately available.

He is approximately 5’3” with black hair. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a black coat, dark jeans, and black and red Jordans shoes.