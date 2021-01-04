Missing Columbia teen last seen Sunday has a medical condition

According to law enforcement, after leaving a family member's home on Sunday he had been communicating to others on his phone, but has not since Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen on Sunday.

Azirus Williams, 15, was last seen leaving a family member's home on Cloister Place on Sunday afternoon, March 28, according to RCSD.

Williams is approximately 5’6” and 160 lbs. He has black hair with short dreads and brown eyes. According to the report, he was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants.

According to law enforcements, he had been using his cell phone to communicate with others until Tuesday night. He also has a medical condition.

Anyone who sees Williams or has any information on his location is asked to call 911.