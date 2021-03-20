Missing SC woman believed to be at-risk, police say

According to officers with the Lexington Police Department, Tina Warren, 52, is believed to be at-risk and was last seen Friday afternoon on Gibson Rd.

According to officers with the Lexington Police Department, Tina Warren,52, is believed to be at-risk and was last seen Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. on Gibson Road.

Warren is a 52-year-old white female who is 5’6” in height and weighs 130 pounds. She has brownish blond hair and she was wearing a black dress and black sandals. According to the report, she has a Tweety Bird cartoon on her ankle.

If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Heath at 803-359-6260. pic.twitter.com/2Scun79xoM — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) March 20, 2021