Missing SC woman believed to be at-risk, police say

According to officers with the Lexington Police Department, Tina Warren, 52, is believed to be at-risk and was last seen Friday afternoon on Gibson Rd.
Credit: LPD

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who they believe it at-risk. 

According to officers with the Lexington Police Department, Tina Warren,52, is believed to be at-risk and was last seen Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. on Gibson Road.

Warren is a 52-year-old white female who is 5’6” in height and weighs 130 pounds. She has brownish blond hair and she was wearing a black dress and black sandals. According to the report, she has a Tweety Bird cartoon on her ankle. 

If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Heath at 803-359-6260.

