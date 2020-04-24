CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Chesterfield County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen on Monday.

Chad Curtis Davis is described as a 26-year-old man who stands about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds.

Deputies say Davis was last seen driving a 2004 green Ford Escape on Highway 207 in Pageland around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Davis was last seen wearing blue sweat pants, a gray jacket and white Nike tennis shoes.

If you see Davis or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.