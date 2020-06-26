Missing South Carolina man may be in danger

Shawn Henry Roberts has not been seen since Wednesday night and Conway police believe he may be in danger.

CONWAY, S.C. — Conway police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who may be in danger.

Police say Shawn Henry Roberts left his house on Wednesday after his wife went to bed, and she has not seen him since. Officers determined that Roberts may be in danger.

Roberts is described as a white man with brown hair and green eyes who stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Robert left is a black Volkswagen Rutan with SC license 130528W.