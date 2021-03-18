x
Missing Sumter woman last seen at gas station

Rebecca Danielle Brown, 23, was out with friends before she went missing after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Credit: Sumter PD

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday night. 

Rebecca Danielle Brown, 23, was out with friends before she went missing after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to law enforcement, she went missing from the Sumter Stop on South Guignard Drive.

Brown is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 165 lbs. and has brown hair and green eyes. 

She was last seen walking off from the store and was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a blue long-sleeved shirt and a black and gray zip-up sweatshirt.

If you may have seen her or know where she could be, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

