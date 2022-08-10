x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing, endangered teen last seen Tuesday, South Carolina deputies say

15-year-old Alexis Damitz was last seen around Tuesday night at her home in the Cane Bay area of Summerville in Berkeley County.
Credit: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Berkeley County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Summerville 15-year-old, who they describe as endangered.

15-year-old Alexis Damitz was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Witch Hazel Street, in the Cane Bay area of Summerville in Berkeley County. Authorities said she left her home on foot and has not been in contact with her family. 

Credit: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office

Damitz, who stands 5'4" tall and weighs around 110 pounds, has brown eyes and brown or red hair, according to deputies.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (843) 719-4412 or Detective Fowler directly at (843) 719-4764.

RELATED: Body found in vehicle confirmed to be missing South Carolina nurse

RELATED: The search continues for hundreds of missing people in South Carolina

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

DHEC COVID report nearly 16,000 cases in a week

Before You Leave, Check This Out