Missing South Carolina teen may be heading to Georgia

Authorities believe she may have made contact with an unknown male.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old who may be heading out of state.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon, Toteanna Wheeler-Thomas was last seen on Concourse Drive in Columbia on Thursday. At this time, investigators believe Wheeler-Thomas met an unknown male and could be heading to Georgia. No additional details on her possible destination were provided.