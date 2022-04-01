Missing South Carolina teen may be heading to Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old who may be heading out of state.
According to a statement released Friday afternoon, Toteanna Wheeler-Thomas was last seen on Concourse Drive in Columbia on Thursday. At this time, investigators believe Wheeler-Thomas met an unknown male and could be heading to Georgia. No additional details on her possible destination were provided.
The last time anyone saw her, Wheeler-Thomas was wearing a black hoodie and black leggings. Anyone who believes they've seen her or who may know where she is was urged to call 911 or contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.