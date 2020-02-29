LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl, last seen Friday.

Madeline Faith Burks is a 14-year-old girl standing 5’8” tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and straight shoulder length blonde hair. Madeline is special needs and requires medication.

The 14-year-old was last seen at her home on Sunnybrook Lane in Lancaster on Friday, February 28, at 5:30 p.m.

According to the report, Madeline left her home walking toward Avery Lane and John Everall Road. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue and white sweatshirt perhaps emblazoned with “Myrtle Beach” on the front, and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on Madeline’s movements or current whereabouts is encouraged to immediately contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.